Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
4 Jan 2022
5:40 am
Courts

Duduzile Zuma could be prosecuted for ‘We see you’ tweets

While her tweets meet the requirements to be considered criminal, it would require a prosecutor with the stomach to prosecute.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla poses for a picture with former president Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu. Photo: Twitter/@DZumaSambudla
A legal expert says former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, could find herself on the receiving end of another criminal complaint over a series of controversial Twitter posts about the blaze which tore through the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town. Last year, the Democratic Alliance (DA) opened a case of incitement to violence against Zuma-Sambudla after she shared a number of posts on Twitter – where she has more than 175 000 followers – seemingly edging on the wanton violence that erupted in July in the wake of her father’s incarceration. Also Read: Parliament fire a plot to help...

