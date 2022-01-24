Woman who allegedly stole R4 million from SBV abandons bail bid

Citizen Reporter

A former SBV Services security guard, who allegedly stole R4 million in cash from her employer in 2019, on Monday abandoned her bid to be released on bail.

Bathobile Mlangeni, 31, made a brief appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft.

Mlangeni was arrested in Zola, Soweto, on 6 January 2022 after police received a tip-off on her whereabouts. She had been on the run from authorities for more than two years.

It is alleged that on 15 July 2019, Mlangeni stuffed millions of rand in cash into rubbish bags at SBV’s cash depot at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

She was caught on CCTV cameras leaving the depot with the money in the trolley. She never reported for work since then, with her whereabouts remaining unknown.

The millions of rand have not yet been recovered.

During her court appearance on Monday, Mlangeni’s Legal Aid representative informed the court she would no longer be applying for bail. The reasons behind the U-turn were not provided.

Mlangeni will remain in custody and is expected back in court on 18 February.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

