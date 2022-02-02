WATCH LIVE: JSC interviews Judge Mandisa Maya for Chief Justice post

Citizen Reporter

Wednesday is day two of the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) interviews for South Africa’s next chief justice.

It is president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge Mandisa Maya’s turn to be in the hot seat, after the JSC on Tuesday grilled Constitutional Court (ConCourt) Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga for the top judicial post.

Four senior judges have been shortlisted by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of chief justice.

They include Madlanga, Maya, acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

The public interviews of the shortlisted nominees are scheduled to take place from 1 until 5 February in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The head of the judiciary post was left vacant after former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retired in October last year. He completed 12 years as a justice of the apex court and completed 10 years as chief justice in September 2021.

