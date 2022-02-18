Bernadette Wicks
18 Feb 2022
Judgement reserved in Aussie miner Slapp case

Australian-based Mineral Commodities Ltd and Mineral Sands Resources are fighting it tooth and nail.

Constitutional Court full bench. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alon Skuy)
A protracted legal battle spilt over into the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) yesterday when an Australian mining firm moved to overturn a landmark ruling giving the judicial thumbs up for a first-of-its-kind strategic litigation against public participation (Slapp) defence. Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath last February found the R14.5 million defamation claims Australian-based Mineral Commodities Ltd (MRC) and its local subsidiary, Mineral Sands Resources brought against six local lawyers and activists smacked of a hidden agenda to gag its detractors. The group had publicly gone up against the controversial Xolobeni mining project in the Eastern Cape and the Tormin...

