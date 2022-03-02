Zulu throne: Court gives greenlight for Prince Misuzulu’s coronation

Citizen Reporter

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday gave the greenlight for the coronation of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new king of the Zulu nation.

Prince Misuzulu’s coronation

Judge Isaac Madondo dismissed with costs an application lodged by late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, to stop the coronation from going ahead, after ruling that Prince Misuzulu was the “undisputed successor to the throne”.

However, the judge granted the interdict to halt the execution of Zwelithini’s will pending a trial court determining the authenticity of the signatures on the will.

Judge Madondo ordered the applicants, Zulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Zulu-Duma from the AmaZulu Royal House, to launch a court challenge within 15 days or else his ruling would lapse.

“There are divergent handwriting expert findings and conclusions by experts. One expert states that the signatures are a forgery and the other expert states that the signatures in question were those of the late Isilo [king],” he said.

King Zwelithini’s estate

An application lodged by Zwelithini’s first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, last year to claim 50% of the king’s estate was dismissed with costs.

“Therefore the order made in this regard is that the application is dismissed with costs, such costs will include costs consequent upon to the employment of senior council,” Judge Madondo ordered.

The Queen Dlamini-Zulu was seeking to have the late King’s marriages to his five other wives be declared invalid and illegal, and the remaining royal assets to be split among the five wives.

Judge Madondo ruled that Dlamini-Zulu’s application was premature as the executor of the will had not concluded King Zwelithini’s estate.

Dlamini-Zulu is also challenging King Misuzulu as the late King’s successor in a separate court application.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, the late King’s third wife, was appointed regent of the Zulu nation following her husband’s passing in March last year at age 72 after 50 years on the throne.

King Misuzulu is the eldest son of Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, and King Goodwill Zwelithini. The pair died within weeks of each other.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney

