Limpopo man gets life after spate of murder, rape and robbery

Alex Japho Matlala

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane sentenced Tshepo Boshielo (34) to life imprisonment for three separate rape cases and the murder of a 14-year-old girl from Maserumule Park in the Sekhukhune district, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said police reports state that on 25 December 2015 the victim was walking alone in the street when Boshielo raped and murdered her.

“Her lifeless body was discovered by a passerby in someone’s yard next to her homestead. The accused committed these offences in 2015 and was only arrested in 2019, where he was linked by DNA to another two rape cases,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Malabi-Dzhangi said Boshielo also committed business robberies in Mamelodi and Nebo.

“During court proceedings, Boshielo pleaded not guilty on both charges, but he was, however, still convicted. During sentencing, Adv. George Makhudu pleaded with the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence as the crimes he committed were serious.

“Judge Geriet Muller agreed with the state and also alluded to the need to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in the country by sentencing the accused to life imprisonment for each count.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Ivy Thenga commended the collaboration between Sergeant Frans Chego and the state prosecutor Makhudu in bringing the perpetrator to book.

On Wednesday Limpopo MEC for Social Development Nkakareng Rakgoale expressed shock at the level of gender-based violence and femicide in the province after two women were allegedly killed by their partners.

This after the body of 23-year-old Bongani Maake was found dumped near the cemetery at Moupye village in the Motupa area, outside Tzaneen, at the weekend. In Makgatle, outside Zebediela, 32-year-old Tshepo Aphane succumbed to serious burn wounds after she was allegedly set alight by her partner.

Nkakareng had dispatched social workers to both families to provide psychosocial support.

“As government we cannot allow a situation where the vulnerable groups of society are being killed in this manner. These are not just statistics, but lives that are lost at the hands of abusers who have a total disregard for the law,” said Ralgoale.

The distraught MEC added that the right to life and dignity of the people must be respected at all times.

“We also reiterate our call for people who are in abusive relationships or on a position to witness such incidents to report them to social workers and the police so that we prevent these heinous acts from happening in the future,” she said.