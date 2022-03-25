Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini, to spend weekend behind bars

Citizen Reporter

Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, the leader of the vigilante group Operation Dudula, will spend the weekend behind bars at the Johannesburg Central police station.

This comes after the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday postponed his bail application to Monday.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday afternoon just after his interview with KayaFM in Rosebank, Johannesburg. He faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary.

Dlamini’s arrest comes after Soweto resident, Victor Ramerafe, opened a case against him after members of Operation Dudula ransacked his home on Sunday in search of drugs.

The 59-year-old was accompanied by members of the EFF to open the case at Dobsonville police station.

Operation Dudula is a vigilante organisation that targets foreign nationals in Alexandra, accusing them of taking jobs from locals, with some of their actions being deemed not legal.

Operation Dudula’s national secretary-general Zandile Dabula said he did not understand why Dlamini had been singled out and arrested when there were a number of people during the alleged raid at Ramerafe’s home.

Operation Dudula members marching outside Roodepoort Magistrate court ahead of Nhlanhla Lux Court appearance. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Dlamini not in court

During his bail hearing on Friday morning, Dlamini was not present in court.

His lawyer, Advocate Ike Khumalo, said the case was postponed to Monday after the state requested 48 hours to gather more evidence.

He claimed that the case against his client was politically motivated and that Dlamini was detained at Johannesburg Central police station, because police feared that Soweto residents would protest against Dlamini’s arrest at Dobsonville police station.

“Taking him to Johannesburg Central police station is part of intimidating Lux. These are political proceedings. On Thursday, the investigating officer said that he was ready to proceed with the matter on Friday,” Khumalo told News24.

Khumalo added that Dlamini was “okay and in a good state” in prison, saying that he would continue to consult with him over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dlamini urged his supporters to remain calm and not to turn to violence or take the law into their own hands in the wake of his arrest.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

