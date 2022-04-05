JSC shortlists four candidates for ConCourt vacancies

Citizen Reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted four candidates for the positions available at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Earlier on Tuesday, the JSC interviewed five candidates in Sandton to fill the two vacancies at the ConCourt.

The JSC was expected to recommend the names of three candidates for consideration.

Following deliberations, Western Cape High Court Judge Owen Rogers, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge Mahube Molemela, Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Advocate Alan Dodson made the shortlist and their names will be submitted to the president.

One candidate, Gauteng High Court Judge David Unterhalter, was cut from the list.

The JSC is set to hold a media briefing on Wednesday, 6 April.

Following deliberations, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will present a list of the following four nominees to the President – Constitutional Court:

Adv A C Dodson SC

Judge F Kathree-Setiloane

Judge M B Molemela

Judge O L Rogers#JSCinterviews #ocj_rsa pic.twitter.com/Sps6xkobui— RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) April 5, 2022

Justice Raymond Zondo has since assumed his new position as South Africa’s Chief Justice following his appointment by Ramaphosa.

The appointment came into effect on 1 April.

The president’s decision followed consultation with the JSC and leaders of parties in the National Assembly on four nominees for appointment as Chief Justice.

Ramaphosa also recently appointed Advocate Kameshni Pillay as the Advocates for Transformation (AFT) representative at the JSC.

Pillay replaced Advocate Dali Mpofu, whose termed came to an end on 10 February.

Mpofu was first elected to serve on the JSC for one term that year, and re-elected at a later AGM in 2019.