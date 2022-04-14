Sars officer to appear in court for corruption after reducing fine for bribe

Kgomotso Phooko

A South African Revenue Service’s officer (Sars) is expected to appear in court this morning on charges of corruption.

The 39-year-old compliance officer is expected at the Commercial Crimes Court in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria after being arrested on Wednesday.

The officer was arrested in an undercover operation.

According to Colonel Katlego Mogale the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team received a complaint about the official.

The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks after being pestered by the official about a deal they made regarding his cargo container.

Undercover operation

“It is alleged that the complainant had his cargo container at City Deep in Johannesburg that allegedly did not comply with certain regulations and was fined R342,000,” said Mogale.

“The compliance officer reportedly suggested that the fine could be reduced provided that the complainant agreed to the terms and conditions.”

Mogale said the Sars official agreed to reduce the fine if the complainant gave him R60,000. The complainant approached the Hawks after the Sars officer kept hounding him for the money.

“A covert operation was conducted [on Wednesday] by the Hawks team in Alberton where a handing over was to take place,” said Mogale.

“An undercover agent handed over R40,000 cash to the Sars official and he was arrested.”

