Solidarity drags BLF to court for not apologising for ‘appalling’ Hoërskool Driehoek comments

Trade union Solidarity has filed a case of contempt of court against Black First Land First (BLF), after the organisation failed to apologise and pay compensation to the victims of the Hoërskool Driehoek bridge collapse in terms of a court order issued against them earlier this year

Solidarity has also brought an application for warrants of execution against the BLF movement.

In March this year the Equality Court in Johannesburg found BLF spokesperson, Lindsay Maasdorp, guilty of hate speech.

Maasdorp had made several remarks on social media about the disaster that took place at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijl Park, when a footbridge collapsed in February 2019 while pupils were making their way to class.

At least three pupils were killed and about 20 others injured in the tragedy.

BLF members said that the ‘death of three white children was divine intervention that got rid of three future problems.’

The group has often been at the centre of racial controversies,

Maasdorp and the BLF were ordered to pay R50 000 to each of the victims’ parents, and they had to apologise to the parents for their remarks.

Anton van der Bijl, Head of Legal Matters at Solidarity said to date, BLF have not complied with either order.

“The statements made by Maasdorp and the BLF were appalling and the suffering of the parents who lost their children on that day, is unthinkable. Such despicable behaviour cannot be pardoned at all. By showing contempt for this court order the BLF is not only undermining judicial authority, but they show no respect for the children who lost their lives, and they are adding to the suffering of the parents”. Anton van der Bijl

Van der Bijl said BLF’s actions have irreversibly intensified the trauma and emotional suffering of the Driehoek school community.

“No legal process can ever heal these parents and the community they belong to, but we will continue to fight for justice against such heinous forms of racial hatred.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyza Lesufi unveiled a newly built walkway at the school nearly three months after the tragedy.

