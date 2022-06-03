Court set to deliver judgment in assault case of Malema, Ndlozi

Citizen Reporter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are expected on Friday to return to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court for judgment in their assault case.

Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting police officer Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter at the funeral of struggle veteran, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at Fourways Memorial Park in April 2018.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Malema and Ndlozi have pleaded not guilty and claimed that Venter attempted to stop them from entering the cemetery to bid farewell to Madikizela-Mandela.

State’s final witness a no-show

During their last court appearance last month, the final state witness who was expected to take the stand was a no-show.

Magistrate Leland Poonsamy said that the witness had not specified any medical conditions that would prevent her attendance in court, despite a prior arrangement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take the stand.

The witness’s failure to pitch prompted Magistrate Poonsamy to sternly remind the state that the assault charges dated back to 2018 – and this case should have seen a speedier conclusion.

The state requested a postponement but the defence argued against the adjournment, saying the trial had previously been postponed several times.

Magistrate Poonsamy instructed the NPA to submit their heads of argument electronically by 13 May 2022, while the defence heads of argument were due by 20 May 2022.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney

