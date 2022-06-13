Eight suspects arrested for ‘irregular’ Saps contracts due in court

Citizen Reporter

Eight suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with allegations of irregular contracts in the corporate services office of the national police commissioner.

The group was arrested over the weekend by the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) and a task team of the South African Police Service (Saps).

They stand charged with fraud, forgery, and theft in connection with four irregular contracts totalling just under R1 million between 2014 and 2017.

The group’s arrests took place on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, respectively.

According to the ID, they spent the weekend at the Silverton Police Station in Pretoria.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

