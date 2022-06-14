Dudu Myeni wants to plead guilty to charges of outing ‘Mr X’ at Zondo commission

Thapelo Lekabe

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni wants to enter into a plea bargain agreement with the state for allegedly revealing the identity of a witness – referred to as “Mr X” – at the state capture commission.

Myeni on Tuesday appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of defeating the administration of justice with alternative counts of contravention of the Commission Act.

This was for allegedly disobeying an order from commission chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, for the identity of Mr X not to be disclosed or published as he was a protected witness.

During Myeni’s court appearance, it was revealed that she is negotiating with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a plea bargain.

Myeni wants to plead guilty to the charges against her in order to receive a lenient or reduced sentence for allegedly mentioning Mr X’s name on four successive occasions during her appearance at the Zondo commission in November last year.

Negotiations at advanced stage

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that talks over the plea bargain agreement were at an advanced stage.

“We can confirm as the NPA that she is currently negotiating with the state in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act in that she wishes to plead guilty and enter into a plea and sentence agreement with the state,” Mjonondwane said.

She said the NPA was unable at this stage to divulge the details of the negotiations.

“But we can confirm that the negotiations are at an advanced stage and we are hoping that by the time we come back on 27 July, we would have concluded such negotiations.”

Mjonondwane added that there was no minimum prescribed sentence for offences like defeating the ends of justice as courts usually exercised their discretion.

Myeni’s case was postponed to 27 July 2022.

