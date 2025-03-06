SSA corruption accused will be brought to book, MPs told as independent panel takes shape

The SSA is working closely with relevant law enforcement agencies

Progress is being made to hold those responsible for the weakening and mismanagement of the State Security Agency (SSA) accountable.

This is according to Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong, who was answering questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town on Wednesday, as part of the security cluster.

SSA investigations and consequence management

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Nicholas George Myburgh questioned whether Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni intended to implement consequence management measures to prevent future abuse of intelligence services.

His question specifically referenced the alleged misuse of SSA for personal and political interests under former president Jacob Zuma by former state security ministers Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo, and Bongani Bongo.

In response, Morolong assured MPs that SSA is working closely with relevant law enforcement agencies as per President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directive.

These agencies are tasked with investigating and prosecuting individuals implicated in criminal activities identified by the State Capture Commission.

He also noted that SSA is in the final stages of establishing an independent panel, as recommended by the 2019 high-level review panel report, to conduct internal disciplinary proceedings.

“This panel should commence its work either in the month of April or at the latest May,” the deputy minister said.

Watch the Q&A session below:

However, some MPs expressed concern over the lack of concrete action, arguing that failure to pursue those implicated undermined justice and discredited government’s anti-corruption efforts.

One MP stated that the absence of tangible steps made a “mockery of the government’s commitment to fighting corruption”.

Morolong acknowledged the need for closure on the matter, confirming that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) is actively assessing the allegations made at the Zondo Commission.

“We agree that we need to bring finality to this matter.”

Strengthening SSA governance

Morolong also addressed the institutional reforms and legislative amendments aimed at reinforcing SSA’s governance structures.

He stated that Ntshavheni has initiated the development of a new operational model for SSA, which now falls under the Presidency.

“The operating model is seized with ensuring that we depoliticise SSA.

“Secondly, we are completing a skills audit whose purpose is to ensure that we have personnel in SSA that is fit for purpose, but also that we deal with all related skills gaps.”

He further highlighted the importance of the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB), currently awaiting President Ramaphosa’s approval.

“The South African Secret Service and the National Intelligence Agency was inconsistent with the law and therefore as a result brought weaknesses into the operation of the State Security Agency and those are legislative matters that would have been dealt with in this house,” said Morolong.

“As you know, the president is seized with the bill. At an appropriate time, after applying his mind as the constitution of the Republic dictates, he will either assent to the bill or appropriately pronounce itself on the next course of action,” he added.

No clear timelines

While acknowledging the need for accountability, Morolong could not provide a definitive timeline for when investigations would be concluded.

“I am not competent or empowered to make pronouncements on investigations into criminal conduct, but what we can say is that we are cooperating with relevant law enforcement agencies to make sure that those who are involved in bringing this institution into disrepute are brought to book.

“So if there are those who are found to be in contravention with the law, they will be appropriately prosecuted by the National Prosecuting Authority.”