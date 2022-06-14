Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
14 Jun 2022
9:38 pm
Courts

New case ‘doesn’t increase the dangers’ for Ramaphosa – expert

Lunga Simelane

'It adds to the noise to remove Ramaphosa, but it does not necessarily mean the charges are any more serious now.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
Pressure over the crime and corruption allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to mount as voices grow louder for him to come clean on what happened at his game farm two years ago. ANC “ambassador” Carl Niehaus on Monday opened “supporting charges” of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station to run alongside those registered by former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser. The new case emerged just as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) confirmed it had appointed senior investigators to Fraser’s complaint. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the Hawks were...

