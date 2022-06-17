Limpopo man remanded in custody after assault on teen, allegedly over argument about salt

Citizen Reporter

A 52-year-old Limpopo man arrested for assaulting a 16-year-old boy during an argument, allegedly over seasoning salt, has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Corrie Pretorius on Friday appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

This after Pretorius assaulted the minor at Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre on Wednesday. He was arrested on Youth Day after an investigation by the local police.

WATCH: Salt said to have sparked assault of black teen by white man

During his first court appearance, Pretorius’ formal bail application was postponed to 24 June 2022. He was remanded in custody.

‘Assault over salt’

NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the teenage boy and his cousin were at Fatcake City shop when he asked to use the same seasoning as Pretorius.

Pretorius allegedly became furious and started assaulting the 16-year-old by pushing him outside the store. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral.

“He continued assaulting the boy while pointing him with a firearm, until the accused eventually left the complainant lying on the ground.

“A video of the incident was captured and posted on social media. The complainant was later taken to Groblersdal Hospital, where he got medical attention and later discharged,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

According to Limpopo police, other shoppers watched helplessly as Pretorius assaulted the boy.

