Water projects worth R50bn to be constructed in Limpopo while progress on older projects stalls

Although construction of some of the bulk water projects began years ago, most are yet to get off the ground.

The Limpopo provincial government is working with the department of water and sanitation (DWS) to construct new bulk water projects worth more than R50 billion, while many of the province’s other water projects are either stalled or progressing at a snail’s pace.

Outlining some of the long-term bulk water projects at The Ranch Hotel, near Polokwane last weekend, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo said he was worried that the completion of Limpopo’s water projects had been delayed for extended periods.

“The DWS does not have the capacity to implement water services projects directly. We are not provided with funding to establish this capacity because water services are a municipal function and not a DWS function,” he said.

Mahlobo said progress meetings with all the water services authorities are held every month.

“But despite these measures, projects are still often delayed, primarily due to poor performance by contractors and payment service providers.”

Limpopo’s water projects delayed

The Citizen understands that although construction of some of these long-term bulk water projects began many years ago, most are yet to get off the ground. For example, the Giyani water treatment works is still appointing an implementing agent and construction is only expected to start in July 2025.

The Giyani bulk water project began in 2014 with a budget of R900 million. It was meant to be completed in August 2017, but the project is still not complete. It has so far cost the government more than R4.5 billion.

The Mooihoek/Tubatse bulk water supply project is almost complete, with the contractor currently addressing a snag list to finalise the project. The Nebo bulk water supply is still in the scoping phase. Offtake to Schoonoord (Phase 3C) and Marulaneng (Phase 3B) is complete, but functionality depends on the completion of Malekana to the Jane-Furse pipeline.

The R129 Mametja/Sekororo bulk water supply Phase 1 is delayed due to Eskom power connections, while RM04 experienced the same electricity problems for the water treatment works and boreholes.

Addressing a South African Local Government Association (Salga) lekgotla in Polokwane last week, Mahlobo said many water and sanitation projects in Limpopo have been subjected to lengthy delays.

Mahlobo blamed corruption in the DWS and implementing agents, poor planning, poor performance of contractors, weak project and contract management by implementing agents, vandalism and theft, and illegal connections.

Investigations into the Giyani water project by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) are ongoing.

The former CEO and CFO of Lepelle Northern Water (LNW), a state-owned water utility responsible for bulk water provision in Limpopo, resigned. One LNW manager has been charged and dismissed.

The SIU is also filing criminal and civil litigation to recover funds.

New water projects

Some of the long-term bulk water projects to begin between 2025 and 2030 are the N’wamitwa Dam, with an estimated budget of R6 billion, the Beitbridge/Musina intergrated water supply scheme, with an estimated R2 billion budget and the 10-year R25 billion Olifants management model water project.

This massive project is meant to supply water to three municipalities, Jane Furse, Mogalakwena and Polokwane. Phase 1 of the project began last year. When complete, it is expected to provide water to 39 000 households.

Phase 1 of the Olifants/Ebenezer bulk water scheme began last year with an estimated cost of R18 billion. The project is scheduled to start pumping 114 megalitres of water per day in 2027 and ultimately 270 megalitres of water per day in 2029.

