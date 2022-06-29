Limpopo’s ‘Boko Haram’ criminals sentenced to combined period of 384 years in jail

Citizen Reporter

The Limpopo Division of the High Court in Polokwane on Tuesday sentenced three members of the “Boko Haram” gang to a combined period of 384 years imprisonment.

Ndou Lukase Rembuluwani and Ndou Ben, both 29, as well as Khoza Ngobeni Small, 28, were sentenced for a series of crimes committed during September and October 2017 around Seshego and Westenburg.

The trio were convicted on a total of 25 cases in connection with charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, house breaking with intention to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, theft and house robberies.

The men were also convicted for contravening immigration laws for being in South Africa illegally.

ALSO READ: Eight suspects arrested for ‘stealing’ Eskom cables worth R2.5 million

They were among a group of criminals who were calling themselves Boko Haram and were accused of terrorising communities around Seshego and Westenburg.

Boko Haram’s reign of terror

According to Limpopo police, some of their victims included the players of Magezi Football Club, who were robbed of their cell phones, soccer kit, shoes and clothes at gunpoint during robbery in their clubhouse on 18 October 2017.

On 9 October 2017, the men robbed teachers at their residential house in Westenburg and took their laptops, television sets and cell phones. During the incident, shots were fired but no injuries were sustained.

The trio was arrested in October 2017 during a police operation in Seshego.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said during the men’s arrests, police recovered some of the stolen properties including firearms and ammunition. They were then linked to more cases.

“The court ultimately sentenced the three accused to effective one hundred and twenty-eight (128) years imprisonment each and also declared them unfit to possess a firearm,” Mojapelo said in a statement.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to the men.

“We are contented with the long jail sentences that were handed down by the high court against these heartless thugs whom were terrorising communities in the said areas. The investigating skills of the detective and team that assisted him are highly appreciated and commendable,” Hadebe said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Committee established to ensure safer farming & rural communities