Ramaphosa appoints Justice Maya to Constitutional Court

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya, current President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa.

Her appointment at the highest court in the land takes effect from 1 September 2022.

The presidency says Ramaphosa made this appointment in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

ALSO READ: Judge Mandisa Maya ‘suitable’ for Deputy Chief Justice post, says JSC

Ramaphosa says Justice Maya brings more than two decades of a distinguished career as a judicial officer.

“She is the first woman to hold the positions of Deputy President and President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“Justice Maya will contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the judiciary. Her ascendency to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women and make them believe that South Africa is a country of possibilities regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances,” Ramaphosa said.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended the appointment of Mandisa Maya as Deputy Chief Justice.

JSC commissioner Doris Tshepe indicated the commission interviewed Maya as part of Ramaphosa’s consultation process in terms of the Constitution.

“The JSC interviewed her and has since deliberated on the matter. The JSC [has decided] to advise the president that [Justice] Maya is suitable for appointment as the Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa,” Tshepe said.

Maya has been described as a trailblazer in the judiciary due to her impressive track record.

The 58-year-old is regarded as “a woman of firsts” because she was one of the first women judges in the Eastern Cape High Court, the first black woman to be appointed to the SCA, the first woman deputy president of the court, and later, the first woman president of the SCA – a position she’s held since 2017.

Maya received three honorary doctorates and is currently the Chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m not here simply because I’m a woman’: Judge Maya defends her standing for Chief Justice