JUST IN: Zuma, Thales corruption trial postponed to October

Thapelo Lekabe

The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer, Thales, has been postponed to 17 October 2022.

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen on Monday postponed the matter, pending a Constitutional Court appeal of Zuma’s special plea application to have lead state prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, removed from prosecuting the corruption trial.

Zuma and a representative of Thales were not present in court on Monday due to a previous court arrangement.

The former president and Thales are on trial over the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

Zuma is facing multiple counts including fraud‚ corruption, money laundering and racketeering. Thales, which is accused of bribing Zuma, faces four counts.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

