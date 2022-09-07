Groblersdal assault: Corrie Pretorius remains in prison waiting for new lawyer

Faizel Patel

The case of a man accused of assaulting a 16-year-old boy outside a fish and chips shop in Groblersdal, Limpopo, has been postponed.

Corrie Pretorius appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of pointing a firearm and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the case was postponed to 9 September 2022 for Pretorius to secure a new legal representative.

“The accused remains in custody”.

The incident, which happened at Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre on 15 June, was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

The teenage boy and his cousin were at a Fatcake City shop when he asked to use the same seasoning as the 52-year-old Pretorius.

Pretorius allegedly became furious and started assaulting the minor by pushing him outside the store.

Pretorius continued assaulting the boy while pointing him with a firearm. He eventually left the teen lying on the ground.

ALSO READ: Groblersdal teen assault: Corrie Pretorius denied bail

According to Limpopo police, other shoppers watched helplessly as Pretorius assaulted the boy.

During his bail hearing in June, the court found that in the interest of justice, Pretorius does not deserve to be released on bail.

“He has a right to be released on bail if it is in the interest of justice and he is innocent until proven guilty. The court is not ruling on his innocence. This is a bail application, not a trial.”

In his previous court appearance, his former lawyer, advocate JJ Venter, read out an affidavit in court in which Pretorius claimed to be “deeply traumatised” after being assaulted while in custody.

”I have been severely assaulted while incarcerated and there is a possibility that I will be assaulted again. I am currently under medical stress because I have not received my chronic medication since my arrest.

“I am deeply traumatised by what transpired, and I am constantly faced with the threat of a life-ending attack in prison,” Pretorius’ affidavit stated.

NOW READ: Sanef: ‘Zuma private prosecution on journo an attack on media freedom