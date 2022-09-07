Senzo Meyiwa’s murder was only reported to police after four hours, court hears

Thapelo Lekabe

The murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was only reported to police only after four hours.

That’s according to the testimony of the State’s first witness, forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, in the murder trial against the five men accused of killing the soccer star.

Sergeant Mosia on Wednesday, told the trial when he was told about Meyiwa’s murder back in 2014, he didn’t even know where the crime scene was because he first had to go to hospital.

Sergeant Mosia made the admission during cross-examination in the Pretoria High Court by Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the lawyer for accused number five – Sifisokuhle Ntuli.

Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

Meyiwa was killed in an alleged botched robbery on 26 October 2014, at the Vosloorus home of his then girlfriend and singer, Kelly Khumalo.

“The incident of a murder scene was reported four hours later and the crime scene address was not yet known when it was reported to me.

“I was told to go to hospital [and] all delays in reporting the matter to relevant role players might have compromised the murder crime scene,” Advocate Mshololo said, reading from a statement deposed by Sergeant Mosia.

Advocate Mshololo asked the forensic officer: “Do you understand the paragraph Mr Mosia?”

“Yes, I understand the paragraph [and] it’s true,” Mosia said in response.

ALSO READ: Defence abandons special entry application over second docket

Advocate Mshololo on Wednesday wrapped up her cross-examination of Sergeant Mosia as he was one of the first forensic officers to arrive at the crime scene in Vosloorus, in the East Rand.

Other crime scenes

Among the other revelations made by Mosia included that he had left the crime scene to attend to two other separate crime scenes related to a business robbery and an arson case.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] and also in your examination in chief, you told the court that you left this crime scene of a murder case to go and attend the other crime scenes, is that correct?” Advocate Mshololo further asked him.

“That is correct,” Sergeant Mosia said in response, adding that despite knowing that the Meyiwa murder case was high profile, he left because he had completed doing his job and other police officials were at the scene.

Mosia said that he treated all crime scenes equally.

He said while he was at the Khumalo house in Vosloorus, he received criminal complaints about a business robbery and an arson case and had to leave.

“I treat all my crime scenes the same and I don’t prioritise other crime scenes over others,” Mosia said.

Five men – Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa – are facing a string of charges in connection with Meyiwa’s murder.

The group has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and have all been denied bail.

The trial continues.

NOW READ: Kelly, other witnesses hiding things about Senzo’s murder – former investigating officer