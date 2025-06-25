‘He seems to be walking fine’: Video contradicts Longwe Twala injury claim in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The state led new evidence in court on Wednesday.

Longwe Twala is seen leaving the Randburg Magistrate’s Court after his appearance on 25 September 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has refuted claims implicating Longwe Twala, son of prominent music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, in the killing of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda returned to the witness stand at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday to testify on new evidence.

New evidence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

During the proceedings, state prosecutor George Baloyi introduced a two-minute video clip sourced from broadcaster eNCA.

The footage was brought in response to an earlier claim made by the late defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu during his cross-examination of Gininda.

Mngomezulu had alleged that Longwe killed Meyiwa using a .38 Special revolver and accidentally shot himself in the foot in the process.

According to Mngomezulu, Longwe later sought medical treatment for a septic wound, with the bullet purportedly removed at Rand Hospital.

Longwe was among the individuals present at singer Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on 26 October 2014, when the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot.

Describing the video footage, Gininda testified that it showed Longwe walking towards Meyiwa’s BMW X6, which was parked at the Khumalo residence.

“Are you able to comment regarding the movement or the gait of the person that you’ve identified as Mr Longwe Twala?” Baloyi asked.

“Well, yes, he seems to be walking fine, contrary to what was put to me that… he was limping and there was a shooting on the ankle.”

“So that’s what I see on the footage; it’s not an indication of someone who sustained an injury, particularly a bullet wound injury on the ankle,” Gininda responded.

Watch the trial below:

The police officer further testified that the footage was believed to have been taken the day after Meyiwa’s murder, according to state records.

“Although there’s no date there, if one follows the sequence of the events, and my understanding of the request that was put to eNCA from the state’s side was that it was a request for the video or activities of the 27th of October 2014.

“That is the following day subsequent to the incident took place, the murder of the deceased.”

“Based on that, I will put then the date of the 27th of October 2014 during the day because one can see that was during the day and the incident would have taken place at night, according to the docket.”

Five men charged

Five men – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli – are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

The accused have been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

All five men have pleaded not guilty.

According to Sibiya and Ntanzi’s confession statements, Khumalo ordered the hit on Meyiwa.

