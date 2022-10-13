Case against alleged Joburg serial arsonist postponed

Lunga Mzangwe

The case against suspected serial arsonist Alfred Maphutha has been postponed to 18 October for him to appoint a legal representative.

Maphutha, 36, briefly appeared at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, following his arrest by various police teams in Emmarentia on Tuesday.

He faces one count of murder, 24 counts of arson and a further 24 counts of housebreaking, which he allegedly committed in Johannesburg northern suburbs since February 2020.

Maputha was arrested by the Serious and Violent Crime Unit following information received from National Crime Intelligence.

Name conflicts

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said during the incidents, the suspect would reportedly break into affluent homes and after stealing property, he would set the houses alight.

“In one of the incidents, an elderly man lost his life due to smoke inhalation as he was in the house when it was set alight,” said Muridili.

The police had initially published his photo and name in early September to seek public help to arrest him.

The name, however, conflicts with the one the accused appeared under in court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said she did not know why the police would publish an accused’s name before appearing in court.

“The accused before the court is named Alfred Maphutha – if the media has a different name, they should check with the police,” Mnjondondwane told the media.

Alleged previous convictions

“I would also not be in a position to tell as to how the name of the suspect was given to the media before the suspect can appear in court.

“We know that the naming of suspects who are suspected to have committed a crime will only happen after the person has appeared in court,” Mjonondwane added.

She said the State would still needs to verify if the accused had been previously convicted of any crimes.

“At this stage, investigations are ongoing in terms of profiling the accused person, and that is looking at any other pending cases or convictions that he might have on his name.

“As the NPA, at this current point we cannot confirm nor deny whether the accused person has got any pending or previous convictions,” she said.

She said the information will be provided regarding his previous convictions or pending cases to the NPA as they prepare for the bail application stage.

“That is if the accused person will bring the application to be released on bail.

“He is currently facing charges that fall within the schedule five offences, and under the offenses that fall under schedule five, he would have to bring a formal bail application.”

