Suspected serial arsonist nabbed in Johannesburg

Faizel Patel

A suspected serial arsonist, who has been terrorising the eastern and northern suburbs of Johannesburg over the past two years, has finally been caught.

The suspect was nabbed, following a tip-off, while walking on foot in Emmarentia on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Citizen, CEO of Fidelity Services Group Wahl Bartmann said the operation was conducted by Fidelity and the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Joint operation

Bartmann said fires at homes in the Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hydepark and surrounding areas have all been linked to this alleged arsonist.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arsonist allegedly torching lavish homes in Johannesburg north suburbs

“It was a joint operation between ourselves and the police. We operate quiet a lot in that area and we did offer a reward of R100 000 for any information coming through that could lead to the conviction and arrest of the individual.”

“Our thanks and appreciation go to the various SAPS teams and to our Specialist Services unit and CAP who assisted in the operation today. This detention is long overdue and we trust justice will prevail,” said Bartmann.

Bartmann said there were no shots fired and no injuries reported during the arrest.

Modus operandi

According to posts on Facebook the arsonist would break into the home at around 3am, help himself to some booze and food from the fridge and then sets the couches on fire.

In the post, the woman warned residents to ensure they activate their tracker beams and alarms at their homes, even if they live in an enclosed area.

“Please consider getting smoke detectors, setting your alarms and beams, and getting fire extinguishers. This guy is watching people and gets a sick sense of gratification watching these huge houses go up in flames with millions lost [sic]”.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the suspect will appear before the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Off-duty police officer shot and killed in Gqeberha