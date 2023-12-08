Boksburg multi-million fraudster Hilda Steenkamp sentenced to 50 years

Steenkamp was found guilty of over 330 counts of theft from her former employer over a 13-year period.

Boksburg accountant Hildegard Steenkamp has been sentenced to an effective 50 years in prison for stealing R537m from her former employer.

The Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Friday found her guilty of over 330 counts of theft from her former employer, Medtronic (Pty) Ltd, over a 13-year period.

ALSO READ: Ex-senior govt official sentenced for fraud and money laundering

She also defrauded SARS of around R311m.



Sentencing began in August and was concluded on Friday.

She had earlier claimed her late husband Mathys Steenkamp had forced her to commit the crimes, and had been abusive.

ALSO READ: More-arrested-in-Mpumalanga-Public-Works-corruption-case

This was dismissed by the court, which claimed she had not backed this up with evidence or testimony from others that she had spoken out on the alleged abuse.

Magistrate Phillip Venter also pointed out contradictions and inconsistencies in Steenkamp’s testimony.

Venter highlighted that it took Steenkamp five years to plead guilty.

The big splurge

Boksburg Advertiser reported state witness forensic investigator Graeme Dawes had testified an analysis of bank statements showed Steenkamp spent a significant amount on expensive overseas trip, jewellery, gambling and clothes.

It also showed she spent R5m in one night, gambling overseas.

Dawes also testified that those close to her noticed a change in lifestyle from around 2005.

ALSO READ: R36m Saps tender fraud: Senior Eastern Cape govt official, two others due in court

“The accused at that time explained the change in financial circumstances by either an inheritance from her late father, successful business ventures of her deceased husband or lucky winnings in her gambling,” the investigator told the court.