Case of four students murdered during apartheid set to go to trial

The trial's delay has been a source of frustration, attributed in part to bureaucratic obstacles and financial disputes.

Four decades after their brutal murders, the pursuit for justice for four members of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is set to unfold today in the Johannesburg High Court.

The trial that has been decades in the making, commencing this Monday morning, is centred on the alleged roles of former apartheid police officers Christiaan Rorich and Thlomedi Mfalapitsa, who are set to face charges of murder, among others.

According to reports, the charges also include kidnapping and crimes against humanity.

Quest for equality

The four Cosas members Eustice Madikela, Peter Matabane, Fanyana Nhlapo, and Zandisile Musi were allegedly targeted for their united front in their quest for equality.

Dr Zaid Kimme, the executive director of the Foundation for Human Rights, expressed to Times Live the anticipation surrounding the trial’s commencement. He explained that the prosecution, led by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), is expected to present compelling arguments, including the inclusion of international crimes against humanity charges.

Legal action to expedite trial

In 2019, law firm Webber Wentzel undertook the case on behalf of the Cosas four families, collaborating with the NPA and the police. However, progress was sluggish, requiring legal action to expedite the trial.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) played a significant role in uncovering the truth behind these events. Perpetrators sought amnesty through the TRC, where they acknowledged their crimes under oath.

However, their amnesty bids were rejected due to the lack of mitigating circumstances. The TRC emphasised the absence of evidence indicating that the killings were politically motivated or coerced by the apartheid regime.

Shedding light on the horrifying events

Now, two survivors of the ordeal are set to testify, shedding light on the horrifying events that unfolded more than two decades ago.

The trial’s significance is further heightened by the unfortunate passing of other accused individuals involved in the crime.

The trial’s proceedings are projected to span two weeks under the careful oversight of Judge Maletsatsi Betty Mahalelo.

The Cosas four were also linked to the then banned African National Congress (ANC). Their story encapsulates the resilience of individuals who challenged the oppressive regime, even when the odds were stacked against them.