Midrand school shuts down after dreadlocks row

Crowthorne Christian Academy came under the spotlight after it removed a 13-year-old pupil because of her dreadlocks.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has shut down the Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand.

This comes after the department this week revealed that the school was operating illegally.

Crowthorne Christian Academy came under the spotlight after it barred a 13-year-old pupil because her dreadlocks violated the school’s new hair policy.

Compliance

The Gauteng Department of Education said it had initially hoped to help Crowthorne Christian Academy, including taking the school management team through compliance processes with regulations for the purpose of registration.

“We wanted to facilitate a transformative process with them involving our constitution, democracy, values in education, and respect of human rights,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“However, when officials visited the school on Thursday, 17 August 2023 in Midrand, where they illegally moved to without permission, the owners had locked the gates and closed the school. This was dumbfounding as our officials had previously managed to enter the school on Monday, 14 August 2023.”

Multiples attempts

Mabona said the department made multiple attempts to reach out to the school’s management but it refused to open its gates and respond to its communication.

“We have therefore taken a decision to give the school a notice of closure as they are operating illegally.

“Therefore, we are prepared to place all affected learners of the school to alternative schools as we believe that Crowthorne Christian Academy is not an institution that can effectively educate children. We urge all parents who have children in this school to contact the department for assistance,” Mabona said.

Arrest

On Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed a 51-year-old man, who was arrested for pulling the hair of the grade 8 pupil at Crowthorne Christian Academy, was released on R2 000 bail.

Andries Hendrik Booysen appeared in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court facing two counts of assault.

Booysen was arrested after a widely-circulated video showed the Crowthorne Christian Academy teen being forcefully removed from the classroom because she had dreadlocks.

