Diamond dealer in court: Liebenberg reveals lavish travels, then pulls plug on bail

Liebenberg, his wife, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering, and money laundering.

On Monday, the notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg passionately defended himself in his bail application, vehemently denying the charges against him.

The accused made a case for release, arguing that he poses no flight risk and is committed to cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

He started his application in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and the case was expected to continue on Thursday, when the prosecution would have cross-examined him.

However, on Thursday morning, Liebenberg requested to address the court for 20 minutes regarding issues that he failed to mention previously. He said that going through his notes, he realised that he neglected to tell the court on Monday that he and his wife, Dezzi, visited Dubai, Mauritius, Spain, and Venice in 2023.

Liebenberg also told the court that he failed to disclose that he and Dezzi’s landlords had asked for their rental agreements to be terminated because of the intense media attention surrounding the case. He also said that his brother has a lease on a farm in Namakwaland, where they stay when they work there.

He said that he has been sick in prison the past few days and still feels ill. “I would like to abandon my bail application at this stage, and we will revisit this with the requisition to court.”

Looking tense, Liebenberg took a sip of water while waiting for a reply.

The state prosecution then requested that Liebenberg remain in custody until 4 February 2025.

The case was postponed for further investigation, and Liebenberg will remain in custody.

Insider hints at jaw-dropping revelations

A source close to the case told The Citizen on Thursday that Liebenberg was handed a pack of documents, pens, and paper to make notes before the court proceedings started. “He then realised he couldn’t continue, as he had to work through this evidence. People’s jaws will drop when he brings this into his case.”

The group is accused of running a scam involving unpolished diamonds and fraud.

