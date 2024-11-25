Courts

25 Nov 2024

LIVE | Diamond dealer to defend himself: Liebenberg to fight for bail in court

He, his wife Dezzi, and seven others face 42 charges linked to an alleged unpolished diamond scam.

Louis Liebenberg

Louis Liebenberg appears in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates Court on 15 November. Picture: Gallo Images

After a dramatic appearance in court on Thursday during his wife’s bail application, diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg is expected to apply for bail in the Bronkhorstspruit Regional Court on Monday.

A source close to the case told The Citizen on Monday that Liebenberg decided to represent himself.

Liebenberg, Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering. 

They were arrested by the Hawks on 22 October at the Tonino restaurant at the Benoni Country Club. By 23 October, nine suspects had been arrested.

The group is accused of running a scam involving unpolished diamonds and fraud.

Liebenberg testifies on his background

11:00 Liebenberg testifies that his wife left him in 2000. They were divorced in 2002.

He says he is a direct descendent of Kratoa, the first Khoi-San woman

10:57 Liebenberg testifies under oath

Picture: Supplied

