Eskom linked R17m tax fraud accused released on R10k bail

A Pretoria businesswoman, accused of defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of more than R17 million in tax evasion, has been released on R10 000 bail by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Tax evasion charges

Jaqueline Legoabe, the director of Titan E Services, was arrested on Wednesday by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) working with Sars.

Legoabe was nabbed for fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act as well as for personal and company tax of R17,7 million. The alleged tax evasion occurred between 2015 and 2020.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the fraud allegations stemmed from proceeds that are derived from alleged Eskom looting.

“What is key and pivotal in this particular arrest is that we discovered the tax evasion through investigations of money being channeled from various subcontractors of Eskom.

“As the ID, working with Sars, we have been hard at work to ensure that we bring to book many matters which we alleged that state capture could have possibly taken place,” said Seboka.

30 counts of fraud

Legoabe was arrested through arrangement and processed at the Brooklyn Police Station.

She faces 30 counts of fraud for allegedly failing to declare and misrepresenting some of her income tax returns and that of Titan E Services.

“She further faces alternative counts of contravening sections 235 (1) (a) and (d) of the Tax Administration Act no 28 of 2011,” said Seboka in a statement.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

