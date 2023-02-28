Getrude Makhafola
28 Feb 2023
Courts

Load shedding, lack of judges deflate the wheels of justice

Chief Justice Zondo said there is no money in the budget to purchase a generator for each court.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presenting the annual judiciary report at the Constitutional Court.
Head of South Africa's judiciary, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Photo: RSA Judiciary
The annual report on the state of the judiciary report has blamed Eskom's power cuts and a shortage of judges for the slow turning of the wheels of justice in most of the country's courts. The 2021/2022 judicial report presented by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, listed the unavailability of courtrooms, lack of judges, defective court recording equipment, power cuts, and natural disasters as some of the causes of delays, especially in the lower courts. State 'in breach of the constitution' Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman said section 165, subsection 4 of the constitution places it upon organs of state to protect...

