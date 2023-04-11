Fort Hare University murders: Case against five accused postponed

By Thapelo Lekabe

The case against five suspects arrested in connection with the murders of two University of Fort Hare (UFH) employees has been postponed to 4 May 2023.

Fort Hare University murders

The accused appeared briefly in the Alice Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, for allegedly being involved in the murders of UFH fleet manager Petrus Roets and the vice chancellor’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.

Roets was killed in a suspected hit in March last year, and Vesele was gunned down on 6 January this year.

The five arrested suspects, including two former UFH employees, were arrested over the weekend on multiple charges of murder and attempted murder of employees attached to the university.

They are Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khuza, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Dlamini/Zondo.

Court appearance

During the accused’s court appearance, UFH vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, Police Minister Bheki Cele, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha were all present in court amid heavy police presence.

Speaking to the media after court proceedings adjourned, Masemola said Peter faces charges for the murder of Roets and Vesele. He also faces additional charges of the attempted murders of Professor Buhlungu, Professor Renuka Vithal and Nozuko Mabombo as well as fraud and corruption.

Mbulawa, Khuza, and Khanyile face charges for the two murders including corruption and fraud.

Dlamini/Zondo also faces charges for the murders of Roets and Vesele and the attempted murders including possession of firearms and ammunition.

Masemola said more arrests were expected in the case.

“It’s not the end, there are still those who we are going to arrest in addition to those who appeared here today,” he said.

UFH staff among the arrested

Professor Buhlungu welcomed the arrests of the five suspects and confirmed that Peter was a former fleet officer at UFH.

“He is on suspension for corruption. For us, it’s a shame that one of our own, not only has he been siphoning money from the fleet department, but he also has been planning the murders of some of us,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also confirmed that Khuza retired from the university four years ago while Mbulawa is a former Student Representative Council member.

The date of 4 May 2023 was set as a provisional date for the accused to apply for bail.

The group was remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

