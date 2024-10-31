Minister Groenewald denies Liebenberg’s ‘make his life hell’ allegation as courtroom drama unfolds

Liebenberg says he overheard wardens talking to the minister, who allegedly told them to “make his life hell,” and he feels personally targeted.

Louis and Dezzi Liebenberg in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: Screengrab

Correctional Services Minister Dr Pieter Groenewald denies claims made by Louis Liebenberg’s lawyer in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates Court on Thursday.

According to Liebenberg’s legal team, when Liebenberg was moved to Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre, two wardens who supposedly knew he was coming, awaited him. Liebenberg says he overheard these wardens talking to the minister, who allegedly told them to “make his life hell,” and he feels personally targeted.

ALSO READ: OVERVIEW | Liebenberg in court: Pieter Groenewald told prison heads to ‘make my life hell‘

Groenewald calls for full investigation

Groenewald strongly rejects these accusations and is willing to submit an affidavit to back up his stance. He has also invited Liebenberg to identify the wardens involved, so a full investigation, including a check of their cell phone records, can be conducted.

The Department of Correctional Services conducts regular cell searches for contraband like cell phones. If Liebenberg’s cell was searched recently, it was likely due to alerts from the public about him communicating with shareholders through a Facebook group.

The minister views this as an attempt to mislead the court into granting bail by appealing for sympathy.

Four more released on bail in diamond case

The notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and his wife, Dezzi, and seven others appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering, corruption and money laundering on Thursday.

The rest of the accused are Walter Niedinger, Liebenberg’s former lawyer, Ronelle Kleynhans, co-director of his company Tariomix, Nicky van Heerden, his personal assistant, Dewald Strydom, a former employee, Helena Schulenburg, former office manager, as well as two other former directors of his companies, Hannes and Christelle Badenhorst.

Diamond investors were scammed of more than R4 billion since 2019, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said in a statement.

The scam was operated under Liebenberg’s company Tariomix, better known by its trading name Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG).

Van Heerden, Hannes and Christelle Badenhorst and Strydom were granted bail after Kleynhans, Schulenburg and Niedinger was released on bail last week.

ALSO READ: Key witness in Louis Liebenberg case calls for probe into liquidators