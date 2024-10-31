Courts

Louis Liebenberg and co-accused back in court

The rest of the bail applications are expected to be heard on Thursday in the Magistrate's Court in Bronkhorstspruit.

Louis Liebenberg

Diamond investors were scammed of more than R4 billion since 2019, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said in a statement. Picture: Gallo Images

The notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and his wife, Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering on Thursday.

Diamond investors were scammed of more than R4 billion since 2019, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said in a statement.

The scam was operated under Liebenberg’s company Tariomix, better known by its trading name Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG).

Bail of R20 000 each was granted a week ago to Ronelle Kleynhans, co-director of Liebenberg’s company Tariomix, and Helena Schulenberg, former office manager. Walter Niedinger, Liebenberg’s former lawyer, was released on bail of R100 000.

The rest of the bail applications are expected to be heard on Thursday in the Magistrate's Court in Bronkhorstspruit.

