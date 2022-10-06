Well-known Limpopo comedian gets 10 years for assaulting girlfriend

Citizen Reporter

A popular comedian from Lwamondo village outside Thohoyandou, in Limpopo, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for assaulting his girlfriend.

40-year-old Ntambudzeni Rasendedza, better known as ‘Bundu’, was convicted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on 28 September, Polokwane Review reports.

The Sibasa Regional Court heard the first incident took place in August 2019, when Rasendedza assaulted his girlfriend with a wooden stick and an electric cable. He also burnt plastic all over her body, before locking her inside his home for two weeks.

In the second incident, he assaulted her with a rock and broke her leg when the pair attended a party.

He pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim had burned herself, and that she broke her leg after she fell.

Regional prosecutor Fhulufhelo Mulangaphuma argued that the accused should be sentenced to jail to send a message to would-be offenders.

He had been denied bail since 13 March 2020, when his case was transferred to the Sibasa Regional Court

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Review Online’s website, by Silas Nduvheni. Read the original article here.