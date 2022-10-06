WATCH: Malema accuses judge of being ‘captured’ by politician

Faizel Patel

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused Judge Moletje Phatudi of allegedly being captured by politicians.

Malema was speaking during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for candidates in Johannesburg for 20 vacant posts in South Africa’s superior courts.

The interview process, which started on Monday, is expected to conclude on 11 October.

‘Captured’ judges

Malema questioned Phatudi’s nonchalance at being nominated by a politician. Malema didn’t say which politician had nominated Phatudi.

“DCJ and judge, I think you are captured because you see nothing wrong with being nominated by a politician and your answer is that it is not from EFF and ANC and all that.

“The mayor is from ANC, he’s not from … some church or anything. He’s from the ANC and you see nothing wrong with that.”

“Why would a judge who is not captured not see anything wrong with being nominated by a politician, irrespective of the political party, and still do not want to disassociate yourself?” Malema asked.

Court for attacks on women

During the interviews, Malema also questioned why South Africa has no court for the scourge of rape and violence inflicted on women.

Malema posed the question about the justice system in South Africa and gender-based violence to judge Constance Mocumie.

“There is a special court for elections, because these powermongers may feel that they have been robbed and therefore they can even fight to a point where there is a war. Elections have got the potential to cause a civil war in a country.

“That’s why there must be a speedily process to resolve them so that you avoid potential war. That’s why there’s a special court for electoral issues.

“There is no war on elections, but already there is an electoral court,” Malema said.

‘War on women’

“There is a war on women. When we wake up, we don’t ask if there was a woman raped. We ask how many were there raped, that’s how abnormal we’ve become as a society.

“We’ve become a sick society, how many have been killed, not whether a woman has been killed or not.”

“A war has been declared already.

“Have you not reached a point where we think a special court must be established to deal with these matters in a manner that will give confidence to society, and send a strong message to the perpetrators that the country now has moved from talking into action,” Malema added.

