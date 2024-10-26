Louis Liebenberg allegly harassed MP and her family for five years

“If one thinks about the consequences of Liebenberg’s actions, then he is now where he belongs.”

That is the opinion of Veronica van Dyk, former DA MP in the Northern Cape, who claims the notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg harassed her and her family for five years.

Van Dyk brought the case under the attention of the Hawks in 2019.

“The Northern Cape police are the most corrupt, and I’m calling you out as the most corrupt police unit in South Africa. Brigadiers, colonels, and I’m calling you out now. Colonel Danie Bruwer. And then put the photo of that ‘thing’ there so I can spit on it.

At a public conference, Louis had Van Dyk’s picture up on the big screen and then spat on it. “Jou fokken d**s, he said after he spat on the picture. “And this is how it starts.”

This was a low point for me, says Van Dyk. “You cannot believe that a normal person behaves like this. I stood back from the public humiliation and I though, people applaud that, but there were husbands with their wives, fathers who have daughters. And I couldn’t comprehend that in a country where we are warned each day about violence against women, no person stood up and said he couldn’t agree with this behaviour. That made me realise that Louis is like a cult leader under the people who came under his influence.

Liebenberg alleged on his closed Facebook groups that Van Dyk did nothing to help the miners in Namakwaland, and that she withheld mining permits from them.

“He then, with the help of the Namakwalander Paul Swartbooi, started to invite people from all over to delve in Namakwaland. “

The next moment people started slumping to Kleinzee to delve for diamonds. Louis then incited people to hold protests at out farm and also encouraged farm occupation, Van Dyk says.

“The impact wasn’t just on me and my family. I have a guest house. My husband and I were not only worried about our own safety but also that of the guests and workers.”

“He also went to community radio where he had made large contributions, to turn people against me. I am against illegal delving for the reason that people don’t delve in safe circumstances and that I have seen many of these delvers die underground when their ‘mine’ falls in. Also, they get sub-standard prices for the diamonds they delve.

“People contacted me saying they will kick me to death, another one said he will have me killed for two cents.

At that time, I refused any invitations to meet with him. Then he would take someone in the community;s phone and WhatsApp me.” If I called back to ask what I can help with, he would take take the pnone. Then he would tell me that we have to meet.”

In October he went online and said that he wants to see her breast on page three of Die Son.

Additional source” Nuuspod