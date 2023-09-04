‘Magudumana must be released on bail if the state can’t prove she will evade trial’- Lawyer

Magadumana's lawyer said she has no previous convictions and wanted to be released on bail so that she could look after her children

If the state cannot prove that Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester is a flight risk, then she must be released on bail.

This was presented by Magudumana‘s defence lawyer, Machini Motloung, in his closing arguments in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Her criminally charged father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and siblings were also in court.

Motloung, who took over from Frans Dlamini, told the court Magudumana’s bail legislation had a range of case law.

Evading trial

Motloung said the state had not established the existence of the likelihood of Magudumana evading trial.

“What the court should follow first, the court must determine factually whether the grounds listed in the sections and provisions are present. If they are not present, if they have not been established, then the applicant must be released on bail. That’s the end of the debate.

“If it cannot be established that there is likelihood that if she is admitted to bail, she will attempt to evade trial. If those factors are not established, that’s the end of the debate. But if one of those factors are, its inaccurate to conclude that bail must automatically be refused,” Motloung said.

On the nature of bail, Motloung said the law was clear that bail applications should not be a “dress rehearsal” for a criminal trial.

“It is regrettable that she couldn’t deal with allegations that she was disbarred. There is proof to the contrary. She hasn’t been generating income for about four months. An amount of R10 000 would be fair.”

Love couple

Motloung also said Magudumana would not interfere with witnesses.

“The applicant says she has no knowledge of the witnesses. Can a fear with no legal basis be used in opposition of bail?”

On the issue by the state that Magudumana was smiling at Bester in court, Motloung had this to say: “What does that have to do with what happened four months ago? This aspect will be dealt with sufficiently during trial.”

Dealing with the state’s submission that Magudumana avoided the police for 11 months, Motloung said this was not displayed in anyway or form by the state.

Motloung also argued Magudumana had no previous convictions and that she wanted to be released on bail so that she could look after her children.

