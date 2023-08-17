Hawks still can’t find man who accused Mabuyane and Zondo of corruption

Fukula has been charged with perjury after conflicting statements on the two cases he opened were discovered.

The Hawks have again appealed to the public for help in finding Phadima Fukula, who is being sought by its East London-based Serious Corruption Investigation team on charges of perjury.

This after 31-year-old Fukula reported corruption cases in Johannesburg and East London against then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, respectively.

Fukula had accused Mabuyane of bribing Zondo for R5 million.

The premier dismissed the claims, and opened a case of crimen injuria against Fukula.

Following an investigation by the Hawks, a counter charge of perjury was opened against Fukula after two conflicting statements on the two cases he had opened were discovered.

Fukula was then arrested in February 2022 and set free as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had not taken a decision to prosecute him.

Fukula summons

It has been a long search for the suspect since his release, and a year later, the Hawks have still not found Fukula for his court appearances.

A public assistance notice released on 11 July 2023 indicated that summons were issued against Fukula informing him of his expected appearance before the East London Magistrate’s Court on 29 August 2023.

“As from the day Fukula was sought, not a word was heard from him nor any public individual except for certain media houses that he repeatedly engaged with. This is an indication that Fukula is aware that he is being sought by the Hawks,” said Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

The Hawks have issued a warning to Fukula that should he fail to avail himself in court on 29 August, a warrant of arrest will be applied for and executed upon issue.

“Those who have information that can support the investigation should contact the investigation team instead of making media statements that may influence other potential witnesses.

“The Hawks is concerned about the incorrect information that is peddled into the media reports that contradict the statements under oath which are filed in the dockets.”