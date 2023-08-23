The Hawks have appealed to the public for information surrounding the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man wanted in connection with...

The Hawks have appealed to the public for information surrounding the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man wanted in connection with fraud, theft, and money laundering at Eskom worth millions of rands.

It is understood Patric Patrese Jones allegedly colluded with 41-year-old Thandeka Innocntia Nkosi who was working for Eskom as a Senior Buyer in April 2013 to defraud the parastatal of at least R14.7 million.

‘Family business’

The Hawks’ spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said during their investigation, it was established the family of Jones and his girlfriend were involved in the process of allegedly defrauding the embattled power utility.

“His brother Godfrey Jason Jones (46) was a signatory to Angel Frost Investment PTY LTD business account held at Standard Bank. His mother Rabela Sarah Jones (71) was the sole director of Angel Frost Investment PTY LTD and Angel Frost Investment PTY LTD was also involved.

“Jones’ girlfriend Maria Cantelo (53) a foreign national facilitated the tender processes on behalf of Angel Frost Investment PTY LTD and benefited from the proceeds of the crime. She was arrested and added as accused number five by the Hawks Middelburg based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for Eskom R14.7 million theft, fraud and money laundering on Friday, 5 April 2023,” Sekgotodi said.

Bail

Sekgotodi said the suspects were released on bail

“The accused were arrested and released on R100 000.00 bail each, excluding Rabela Sarah Jones, who was released on R30 000.00 bail due to her health conditions by the Hendrina specialized Commercial Crime Court.

“The case was postponed to 28 August, pending the arrest of the mastermind Jones,” Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi has appealed to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of Jones to contact their nearest police station or the investigating officer Captain Philani Twala on 0714813437.

