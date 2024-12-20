Man who raped, created and shared porn images of girlfriend’s minor child to spend Christmas behind bars

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States is behind the arrest of the Vanderbijlpark man.

The man who has not been named, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court this week. Photo: iStock

A 48-year-old Vanderbijlpark man who raped, sexually assaulted, and created and distributed pornography (porn) of his girlfriend’s minor daughter will spend Christmas behind bars.

The man who has not been named, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court this week.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States of America (USA) is behind the arrest of the man.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the man is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, and creation of child pornography and distribution of a 13-year-old girl.

“It is alleged that in 2020, the accused who is in a love relationship with the mother of the victim began to expose the victim to child pornography images at their place of residence in Vanderbijlpark. The accused would also sexually assault her by touching and taking pictures of her breasts, inserting his penis and hands in her vagina and mouth.

“The accused distributed the images on the KiK social media platform, and an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent discovered them and reported the matter to the South African Police Service,” Mahanjana said.

ALSO READ: More suspects arrested in connection with online child porn ring

Court

Mahanjana said a case was opened against the man and he was arrested last week at his home in Vanderbijlpark.

“In court, the matter was postponed to 14 January 2025, for a formal bail application. The accused is remanded in custody,” Mahanjana said.

Child porn

Earlier this month, , a 41-year-old former teacher and school principal was arrested for exposing children to adult pornography and sexually grooming boys between the ages of 10 and 12.

The man was handcuffed in Pretoria in a joint operation between South African authorities and their United States (US) counterparts.

Gauteng police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk said three victims have been positively identified thus far, while a further six victims are yet to be traced.

“Authorities seized multiple electronic devices suspected of containing child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, during both arrests.”

Van Wyk said the state will oppose bail.

Police have reminded the public that it is a criminal offence to possess, access, download, manufacture and share child pornography.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

ALSO READ: Former school principal among two arrested for child sex crimes in joint SA-US operation