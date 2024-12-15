Former school principal among two arrested for child sex crimes in joint SA-US operation

The former school principal stands accused of exposing children to adult pornography.

Two alleged child sex predators, including a former school principal, have been arrested in a joint operation between South African authorities and their United States (US) counterparts.

The arrests were carried out this week in different parts of Gauteng by the South African Police Service (Saps) in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Homeland Security.

Alleged child sex predators nabbed

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk, one of the suspects was arrested on Thursday after law enforcement teams acted on a tip-off received through an international reporting line.

The coordinated effort involved Saps’ national and Gauteng serial and electronic crime investigations (SECI) units, forensic social work (FSW), and the FBI.

The investigation led authorities to an address in Vanderbijlpark, where a 49-year-old man was taken into custody.

“The operation resulted in a 49-year-old man, who sexually groomed, sexually assaulted, and raped his girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter, being nabbed,” said Van Wyk.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old man was arrested in Pretoria.

ALSO READ: East London man, 52, locked up on child pornography charges

The former teacher and school principal stands accused of exposing children to adult pornography and sexually grooming boys between the ages of 10 and 12.

“Three victims have been positively identified thus far; a further six victims are yet to be traced,” Van Wyk confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

She added that authorities seized multiple electronic devices suspected of containing child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, during both arrests.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrates’ Court and the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court on 17 December, respectively.

“The state will oppose bail in both matters,” Van Wyk stated.

“The Saps reminds members of the public that it is a criminal offence to possess, access, download, manufacture and share child pornography.”

Sexual offence records

The arrests come against the backdrop of concerning revelations about prior sexual offences within the Gauteng Department of Education.

Recent findings show that nine employees working in Gauteng public schools have previous convictions for sexual offences.

READ MORE: More suspects arrested in connection with online child porn ring

Out of the department’s 86 367 employees, only 8 782 (10.2%) have been vetted against the national register for sexual offences (NRSO).

Those identified with convictions include four primary school teachers, four general assistants, and one food handler.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa