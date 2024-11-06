Men charged with producing fake home affairs documents granted bail

They are facing charges of contravening various sections of the Immigration Act.

Two men accused of producing fake home affairs documents have been released on bail.

Khalid Hoosen, 58, and Sirajbhai Isiyailbhai Patel, 56, made their second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said they are facing charges of contravening various sections of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No.13 of 2002).

Bail

“The charges pertain to the two men allegedly unlawfully producing documentation purporting to be documents issued by the national Department of Home Affairs, and allegedly operating an office providing the services of an immigration practitioner when they were not authorised to do so.

“Their appearance was for bail verification and bail was set at R20 000 for each of them. In addition, their bail conditions included that they report to the Durban Central Police Station once a week and that they surrender their passports to the Investigating Officer,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

The case was postponed to 15 February 2025 for further investigations.

Clandestine home affairs office

Last month, three people were arrested after police uncovered an office allegedly used to help foreign nationals gain South African citizenships through illegal marriages to South African women in KZN.

An intelligence-led operation by Crime Intelligence officers, working together with Metro Police Tactical Support Unit, Sydenham Trio Task Team and Home Affairs Immigration officers uncovered the clandestine home affairs office.

Illegal marriage certificates

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the facility was used to facilitate illegal marriages and spousal visas at a block of flats on Matthews Meyiwa Road in Greyville.

Netshiunda said officers found marriage applications which were still yet to be processed, original identity documents (ID), and certified copies of IDs.

Netshiunda said preliminary investigations have identified a KZN home affairs official who has been working with the suspects.

He said more arrests cannot be ruled out as investigations unfold.

