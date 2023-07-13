Mkhwebane fails to reverse her suspension as ConCourt rules in favour of Ramaphosa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest bid to return to office has failed, with her term set to end in less than four months.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) dismissed Mkhwebane’s application to reverse her suspension on Friday, eight months after the full bench heard arguments from all parties involved in the matter.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June last year, a day after she announced that her office would investigate the president’s conduct regarding the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The suspended public protector approached the Western Cape High Court challenging her suspension, with the court ruling in her favour.

The same court, however, later reversed its 9 September ruling and dismissed Mkhwebane’s bid to be immediately reinstated to her position.

She then filed an application with the ConCourt, which was opposed by Ramaphosa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Rational reason

In a unanimous judgment, Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya said the apex court found that there was a rational reason for the precautionary suspension of Mkhwebane.

Maya said the court was of the view that the Public Protector’s suspension would have allowed her to focus on her defence in the Section 194 Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

“It cannot be said that the president’s decision to suspend her was irrational even if there were other rational causes open to him,” she said in delivering the judgment.

