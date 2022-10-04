Getrude Makhafola
4 Oct 2022
Courts

‘Opportunistic and far-fetched’: Dismissal of 48 striking Numsa members upheld

The striking workers failed to heed warnings from employer and their union Numsa to return to work

Picture for illustration purposes only. Photo: Gallo Images /Foto24 / Liza van Deventer
The Labour Court has upheld the dismissal of 48 employees who embarked on an unprotected strike and failed to heed disciplinary outcomes and their union instructing them to return to work or face losing their jobs. The dismissed workers were employed at DB Thermal in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, where their fight to be reinstated dated back to 2013. They were employed as operators and assistant operators producing machinery and parts used at Eskom's Kusile power station. The case was heard in the Labour Court ealier this year, brought by their union, the National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa). Some...

