Parly fire: ‘They must be shot and killed’ − Mafe bursts into tirade threatening judges

Mafe admits he was responsible for the parliament fire and also called the DA 'racists and murderers'.

Zandile Mafe gestures during his appearance in the Western Cape High Court on 13 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe launched a tirade of accusations and threats on Thursday as he was ushered into court.

Mafe was eventually stifled when his lawyer, Dali Mpofu, arrived and stopped him.

He threatened the lives of two Western Cape High Court judges including Judge Nathan Erasmus, who is presiding over an inquiry into his fitness to stand trial.

Threats

The judge was not in the courtroom at the time.

“I’ve already talked to guys in prison that they must be shot and killed. If possible, the guys must get them where they stay. Whenever he arrives at home, Erasmus, he must be shot and killed,” Mafe shouted.

In his last court appearance, Mafe had been declared unfit to stand trial, according to his psychiatric report.

This is not the first time Mafe burst out into a rant.

In July, he admitted that he was responsible for the parliament fire.

“You must take it to Bloemfontein, that parliament, or Pretoria. It must move. It must be relocated. I burnt it intentionally. Me, Christmas Zandile Mafe. I’m going to burn it more if it doesn’t move to Bloemfontein or Pretoria.”

Parliament moved

He also called members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) “racists and murderers”.

“DA are killers, are murderers. They kill blacks… Helen Zille is just a racist right wing…”

During Thursday’s proceedings, Mafe said he set parliament on fire because he wanted it moved, according to EWN.

“Whites are the minority − they can’t have a parliament here in Cape Town. The majority of the parliamentarians are there in (KwaZulu-Natal), Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo. Why should parliament be here?

“The new National Assembly, I felt sorry for it because it was so beautiful, like a kingdom palace, but I did not have a choice, a target was a target. That’s why I started to burn the National Assembly, before I set for the (National Council of Provinces) NCOP offices,” said Mafe.

