‘It was my money’: Senzo Meyiwa’s friend grilled on money he received from Netflix

Thapelo Lekabe

Senzo Meyiwa’s longtime friend, Tumelo Madlala, says he never shared the money he received from Netflix for the documentary series on the soccer star’s murder with Meyiwa’s family or his children because it belonged to him.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Madlala on Wednesday was back on the witness stand in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the resumption of his cross-examination by Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Advocate Mshololo is the defence lawyer for one of the five men standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

Madlala was Meyiwa’s childhood friend and among the witnesses that were present when the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot on 26 October 2014.

Meyiwa was allegedly gunned down during a robbery at the family home of his then-lover, musician Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Cross-examination

Madlala, the state’s third witness in the trial, took part in the Netflix documentary series Senzo Meyiwa: Murder of a Soccer Star produced by Ten10 Films.

He was also paid money for Meyiwa’s personal pictures he sold to the production company.

During his cross-examination, Madlala was asked whether he shared the money he received from Netflix with Meyiwa’s mother and wife, Mandisa, to assist them with their living expenses.

This follows Madlala’s refusal on Tuesday to reveal the amount of money he got paid by Netflix.

Advocate Mshololo found it odd that Madlala – who considers himself to be Meyiwa’s best friend – did not share the money with Mandisa.

Mandisa has a child, who was a toddler at the time of his murder, with the slain footballer.

“After benefiting from Meyiwa’s murder did you give the portion of the money you received to that child of the deceased who was your best friend?” Mshololo asked.

Madlala said in response: “I don’t think I was supposed to do that. I think that Senzo’s family was supposed to support her, not me.

“I did not share the money with them because it was my money.”

‘Your behaviour is very shocking’

Advocate Mshololo said it was strange that Madlala considered Meyiwa’s children to be like his own kids, but did not offer them any support from the money he received in cash.

“Your behaviour is very shocking. The manner in which you behaved yourself after the death of Senzo Meyiwa [is shocking].

“You received the money from Netflix and did not share it with the family or his children. With whom did you share this money?” she asked.

Madlala remained adamant that the pictures he sold belonged to him.

He said there was no reason for him to share the money with anyone.

He also said he did not share the money with Meyiwa’s mother because they were not on speaking terms.

Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder and have pleaded not guilty.

The men have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

