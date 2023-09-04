Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused went to traditional healer after ‘someone sustained injuries’ on the job

The traditional healer testified in the murder trial on Monday.

Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial stand in the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

One of the accused in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa allegedly visited a traditional healer after a “job gone wrong”, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Monday.

Robert Lion Zwane took to the witness stand on Monday to testify about his interaction with accused number two, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

Traditional cleansing

During the court proceedings, Zwane indicated that when he first met Sibiya, the accused was accompanied by two other people when they came to him for traditional cleansing.

He, however, said he could not recall the date or identify the people Sibiya was with at the time.

The witness revealed that he gave them traditional medicine.

“The person I directly communicated with was this Sibiya I am referring to. They came to me as people who were in need of work. I had to give some herbal medicine for cleansing purposes.

“The product I gave to them is called nhlanhlemhlophe, translated as white luck, because that is what they are looking for… they want to go search for work and have luck in finding that work.”

Zwane said Sibiya returned “two or three days” after the initial consultation, informing him that someone had been hurt.

“He came back to me to indicate that the job had been done. There were also three. He said to me where they had gone to search for work, someone sustained some injuries there,” the witness said.

“After the second time, that was about it…. they no longer came to me.”

Zwane said the police later visited his place pretending they were there for a consultation.

“They came as patients to me [but] I told them I was closed for the day. There were two police officers that came and after they left, not even five minutes had passed, there was an entourage of vehicles that came at my place.”

The traditional healer said he was told by the police that young men had been arrested and his name came up.

“[The police] said these boys that were arrested indicated that I gave them something to go do whatever they had gone to do and I said to them I do not possess items that are used for evil purposes or for corruption. I am just a person who is a helper of people.”

He said he was handcuffed after photographs of him were taken.

“I eventually got to the police station and whilst there I saw the Sibiya young man. He was handcuffed and fitted as well. I then asked him what happened.”

‘Trial within the trial’

State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi informed the court that Zwane’s evidence would be adjourned until he was recalled.

“We will leave the matter at this point. We’ll revisit it after the trial within a trial. This is a far as we can take the evidence today,” Baloyi said.

But the defence was confused as to whether there would be an opportunity for them to pose their own questions to Zwane about his evidence.

“As I understand Mr Baloyi, this witness will be cross-examined later and not as his evidence has any connection with the trial within a trial,” Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said.

Earlier, defence lawyer, advocate Charles Mnisi had objected to Baloyi’s line of questioning as hearsay.

Warant officer, Thabo Mosia will be back in court on Tuesday.

