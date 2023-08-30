Expert says crime scene bullet came from accused’s gun, Senzo Meyiwa shot at close range

The state have alleged that the former Bafana Bafana captain was fatally shot in a botched robbery.

Four of five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial speak to their various legal representatives while sitting in the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

A ballistics expert testifying at the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Wednesday said the bullet recovered from the crime scene was fired from the gun confiscated from one of the accused.

Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Mangena, who has 29 years experience with the South African Police Service (Saps), took to the witness stand in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday to give his evidence.

Mangena has testified in some prominent court cases, including Oscar Pistorius and Babita Deokaran.

Bullet tests

Reading from his affidavit during court proceedings, Mangena, who examined both the crime scene and Meyiwa’s body at the Germiston mortuary, confirmed that two gunshots went off inside the Vosloorus family home of the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.

“I could tell that two shots were fired at the crime scene. One shot was fired at the crime scene and one shot was fired directly at the floor at an angle of 90 degrees. If you look at the bullet, the tile is stronger, it fragmented. If someone was close it’s possible they could have been hit,” Mangena told the court.

The court previously heard from warrant officer Thabo Mosia that two bullet holes – on the floor and door – were discovered at the crime scene.

Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo, a crime scene investigator, had also previously testified about the discovery of a bullet fragment and a bullet on the kitchen counter.

“On the door, the bullet did not perforate the door but ricocheted on it,” Mangena said on Wednesday.

Mangena said he found that the bullet retrieved from the crime scene came from a 9mm parabellum pistol owned by accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube.

He highlighted the similarities between the ballistics test bullets and exhibit crime scene bullets, which matched.

“The conclusions arrived at were based on facts established by means of examination and processes which require knowledge and skill in ballistics.”

Mncube’s former partner Kagiso Tefu testified on Monday that a gun was found by the police when they arrested him at their rented room in Malvern, Johannesburg, in 2015.

As to why no cartridges were found at the crime scene, Mangena said it could be that the cartridge was stuck in the gun.

‘Bullet perforated the body’

Earlier, Mangena told the court that, after examining his clothes and the crime scene, he concluded that Meyiwa was shot at close range.

The officer said the shooter was likely to be in front of the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and the firearm in contact with his chest when he was shot.

“The most probable position of the deceased would be standing upright in the kitchen with his back to the door, but not in contact with it.

“The bullet perforated the body and hit the door behind him. The damage on the door indicated the bullet was unstable after exiting the deceased’s body,” Mangena continued.

“The possibility of an altercation or struggle between the deceased and the shooter cannot be ruled out.”

Gun pictures

On the pictures downloaded from Mncube’s cellphone, Mangena said although the firearm was the same model, he could not confirm if the gun depicted in one of the images was the one before the court.

It was previously heard in court that one of the images of the guns was saved under the name “my killing machine“, while other pictures had ammunition, an axe and a panga.

The state has alleged that Meyiwa was fatally shot in a botched robbery. One of the intruders had dreadlocks, as testified by other witnesses.

Mncube’s former landlord, Chipane Lesley Kgaphola, revealed that that the suspect dreadlocks.

Five men including – Mncube, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Fisokuhle Ntuli and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya – are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

The suspects have pleaded not guilty.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicenced firearm, and possession of ammunition.